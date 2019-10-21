



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ defense has been ruining the lives of many opposing quarterbacks this season.

Sam Darnold is the latest victim.

The Jets’ second-year quarterback entered Monday night full of optimism, coming off a sparkling performance at home last week in a win over the Cowboys. That was Darnold’s first game back after fighting a bout of mononucleosis, and it provided the 22-year-old with the type of positive momentum he needed when going up against the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

That momentum didn’t carry him very far.

Darnold threw an interception on his first pass of the night, when the Jets already trailed 7-0. He led the Jets to a three-and-out on their next drive, and Tom Brady made it a 17-0 Patriots lead on the ensuing New England drive.

With a chance to steady himself, Darnold didn’t see John Simon rush in untouched off the right side on the Jets’ next drive, and Simon was able to strip the ball away from the quarterback. Kyle Van Noy recovered, and the Patriots made it hurt with yet another touchdown drive to make it a 24-0 lead for New England.

Later in the first half, aided by three Patriots penalties, the Jets were in position to score. But Darnold let a pass sail on a third-and-10 from the 19-yard line, and Duron Harmon intercepted the pass.

It was shortly after that pick that ESPN ran a brief clip of Darnold’s mic’d up moments from the first half. And it was in that montage that Darnold admitted that he was seeing ghosts.

Oh no Sam Darnold do not admit to "seeing ghosts" when you're mic'd up in prime time. pic.twitter.com/E0pukwhL4s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2019

How that revelation is handled by the New York media is anybody’s guess. But it probably won’t be very gently.

(The Patriots’ defense, by the way, prefers the term “Boogeymen,” not ghosts.)

Darnold went 6-for-13 for 34 yards with no touchdowns, the two interceptions, and the lost fumble in the first half alone.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.