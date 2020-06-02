BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands are expected to attend a rally in Boston Tuesday evening in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Black Lives Matter Boston and Violence In Boston, Inc. are organizing the gathering that’s scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in Franklin Park.
Organizers say they will “gather while remaining socially distant to rally our Just Anger and mourn these homicides.” They say they will remember and honor Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and local victims of racist violence.
A “die in” is also planned, where attendees will be asked to lie still for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the total time officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.
More than 2,000 people have said on Facebook that they will be attending the rally.
Attendees are asked to stay six feet apart from each other and bring a mask, hand sanitizer and gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On Sunday there were massive peaceful protests in Boston that gave way to violence and looting after 9 p.m. The National Guard and police patrolled the streets of Boston Monday night.
Boston Mayor Walsh has said Sunday night’s violence will not be tolerated again.
“We are going to keep Boston safe so that Boston continues to be a place where you can make your voices heard,” Walsh said.