BOSTON (CBS) – There was an emotional moment outside Boston Police headquarters Tuesday night as a crowd of protesters chanted “take a knee” to the officers standing guard.
The crowd erupted into cheers when the officers began to kneel.
One officer could be seen holding up the peace sign as he kneeled and leaned on his baton.
One of the officers told me, “tell everyone you see tonight, we’re praying for peace.” #WBZ pic.twitter.com/FwdOxb9kgb
— Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) June 3, 2020
Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Boston after a peaceful rally for George Floyd in Franklin Park organized by Black Lives Matter.
An officer told WBZ-TV’s Nick Emmons, “tell everyone you see tonight, we’re praying for peace.”
On Sunday there were massive peaceful protests in Boston that gave way to violence and looting after 9 p.m.