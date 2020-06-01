BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called the violence and looting that broke out following protests in Boston “criminal and cowardly.” The governor tweeted his statement late Sunday night after a day of largely peaceful protesting in the name of George Floyd.
“The murder of George Floyd at the hands of police was a horrible tragedy – one of countless tragedies to befall people of color across the United States,” Baker said. “The vast majority of protesters today did so peacefully.”
…from the individuals whose violent actions, looting and property destruction was criminal and cowardly – and distracted from the powerful statement made today by thousands of Massachusetts residents.
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 1, 2020
He thanked those protesters, along with police who were “working to protect the people of Boston from individuals whose violent actions, looting and property destruction was criminal and cowardly – and distracted from the powerful statement made today by thousands of Massachusetts residents.”
The day’s events ended by about 9 p.m. and that’s when things became hostile.
The National Guard needed to be deployed around 11:15 p.m.