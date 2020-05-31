Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The National Guard has been deployed to Boston after a destructive night in the city.
Largely peaceful protests took place as part of national unrest in the wake of the death of George Lloyd in Minnesota.
Around 10 p.m., destruction began to break out near Downtown Crossing as Boston Police officers worked to clear crowds. Several stores were broken into, and a police cruiser was set on fire.
Several National Guard vehicles could be seen in the are by 11:15 p.m.
WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said the National Guard can be used to free up resources for the Boston Police Department.