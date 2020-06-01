BOSTON (CBS) – Several businesses in Boston were damaged and looted as destruction broke out at the conclusion of an otherwise peaceful night of protests.
As police worked to clear crowds in Downtown Crossing around 10 p.m., people smashed storefronts and began rummaging through businesses.
Among the businesses damaged were Men’s Warehouse and a sneaker store. After windows were shattered, people could be seen walking around inside the stores.
A short time later on Newbury Street, people began looting an UGG store and another store nearby.
At what appeared to be Walgreen’s in Downtown Crossing, a person shattered the windows and set a small fire. A passerby who was in the area ran up and quickly put out the flames.
It is not known if any arrests were made.
Earlier in the night, a group of people jumped on a Boston Police cruiser, struck it with objects, and eventually set it on fire.