



BOSTON (CBS) – After more than two months closed down, more businesses are allowed to reopen Monday under the state’s phased coronavirus reopening plan.

The next wave of businesses that can reopen Monday as part of Phase 1 includes hair salons and barber shops.

“It’s been hard for us, it’s been really hard, but we’re getting through it we’re strong we’re resilient,” Gusto Romi, owner of Waltham’s Finest owner recently told WBZ-TV.

Barbers and hair dressers can finally get back behind the chair after two months of wondering when they will be able to reopen and what that will look like.

Many will be operating under an appointment only policy and cutting those appointments short by leaving out some of the finishing touches – like a blow dry. But if it means seeing clients again, many plan on doing whatever it takes to obey these reopening guidelines.

‪Customers have to come in, sanitize their hands, wear a mask that goes around their ears, and sit at stations that are six feet apart.

‪Some of the other services reopening on Memorial Day include beaches, parks, pet grooming, retail with pick-up, recreational marijuana shops with curbside pickup, lab and office space under reduced capacity, and car washes.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the phased reopening plan on May 18. There are no dates yet for the other phases, but Baker said each phase will last at least three weeks, but could last longer, based on public health data on coronavirus cases.