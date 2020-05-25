Patrick Ewing Returns Home After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19 TreatmentGeorgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.

Five Most Important Patriots Players For The 2020 NFL SeasonESPN's Mike Reiss offered up his list of the most important Patriots for the 2020 season.

Red Sox Drape American Flag Over Green Monster, Play 'Taps' To Honor Memorial DayThe Red Sox made sure to honor those who gave their lives to the country by holding a Memorial Day ceremony in an empty Fenway Park.

NHL Targeting Early June For 'Phase 2,' Allowing For Small Group WorkoutsProfessional sports leagues remain a long way from returning in full, but the NHL is planning its next step forward.

Tiger Looks Fresh, Peyton's Surprisingly Good, Brady Is Brady, And Other Leftover 'The Match' Thoughts"The Match" delivered for sports fans in need of some live action. Here's a rundown of everything that happened with Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning.