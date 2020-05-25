SOMERSET (CBS) — Long lines formed outside some Massachusetts pot shops Monday as recreational marijuana retailers were allowed to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close in March.
Customers can now order in advance and pick up their purchases curbside. A long line of cars wrapped around the parking lot outside Solar Therapeutics in Somerset Monday morning.
And in Dorchester, dozens of customers stood on the sidewalk outside Pure Bliss, the first pot shop to open in Boston.
‘Pure Oasis’ in pure bliss, as dozens of customers line up outside its Dorchester location. Boston’s 1st pot shop was closed for 2mths, after Gov. Baker ordered nonessential businesses to close. Under reopening plan, pot shops are allowed to open, but with restrictions. @Wbz pic.twitter.com/FWWrHFS6sD
In Attleboro, the city’s first recreational pot shop opened Monday. Nova Farms was ready to open in April but had to delay the grand opening due to the shutdown.