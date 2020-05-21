BOSTON (CBS) – A new wave of businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, May 25 as phase 1 of the state’s four-phase coronavirus reopening plan begins. So what will be open?
• Personal services – hair salons, barbershops, pet grooming (curbside drop off/pick up) – all by appointment only
• Car washes – exterior washing only
• Laboratories and life sciences facilities
• Offices (not in Boston) but must be less than 25% maximum occupancy; work from home strongly encouraged
• Retail for remote services and curbside pick up
• Marijuana shops using curbside pickup
• Beaches, parks, drive-in theaters, athletic fields and courts, outdoor adventure activities, most fishing, hunting and boating, along with outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations – all with guidelines
• Day care: Childcare operating at reduced capacity and on an emergency basis for children of workers with no safe alternative to group care
Gov. Charlie Baker announced details of the plan on May 18. That day, places of worship along with manufacturing and construction businesses were able to reopen with precautions in place.
Read: Reopening Massachusetts Plan
On June 1, offices in Boston can reopen at 25 percent capacity.
No dates have been announced yet for later phases.