



BOSTON (CBS) – New Hampshire is taking the next steps in reopening its economy after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several types of businesses are allowed to open with modifications on Monday.

Businesses will have to follow a number of guidelines as they open their doors.

Employees and customers must wear face coverings and practice social distancing, hand sanitizer must be available, and workstations must be cleaned and disinfected after each customer.

At Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, tape on the floor directs customers which way to walk and where to stand for social distancing. In addition, the dining area is closed and portions of benches are taped off to prevent groups from gathering.

Getting our 1st look at how the Rockingham Park Mall is approaching social distancing since retail stores are allowed to reopen today in New Hampshire @wbz pic.twitter.com/luZlARSB0P — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) May 11, 2020

Retail stores will be limited to 50% capacity, salons and barbershops can give only haircuts and touch-ups with arrivals limited to one person at a time, and golf courses can open to New Hampshire residents and members only.

Gov. Chris Sununu said that while businesses are given the option to reopen, it is not mandatory.

“While many businesses will open their operations today under new guidance – absolutely no one is forced to do so. As always, employers have the final say on whether or not they wish to flex open their operations,” Sununu tweeted on Monday.

Businesses owners can request masks from the state for employees.

As of Sunday, New Hampshire reported 3,071 cases of coronavirus and 133 deaths.

In Massachusetts, the stay-at-home advisory and order for non-essential businesses to remain closed is in effect until May 18.