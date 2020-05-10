CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Sixty-one more people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Hampshire as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Two more coronavirus-related deaths were also announced.
There have now been a total of 3,071 cases of coronavirus and 133 deaths in the state.
Of the people who died, one was a man from Hillsborough County and one was a man form Merrimack County. Both were 60 years of age or older, the DHHS said.
Of the 61 new cases, 13 were in Rockingham County, 12 were in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, seven were in Strafford County, three were in Merrimack County, two were in Belknap County, one was in Carroll County, one was in Grafton County, 14 in Manchester, and six in Nashua. The residence of two cases is undetermined.
Two of the new cases were hospitalized, bringing the total hospitalizations to 315, or 10% of all cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors.