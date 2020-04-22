EAST HAMPSTEAD, NH (CBS) – The chairs at Epic Design Studio in East Hampstead, New Hampshire have sat empty for a month.

“It’s hard to be closed,” said co-owner Christina Beauregard.

No clients means no money coming in, but more than anything the co-owners miss their customers.

“It’s just that silence that’s so different,” said co-owner Adrienne David.

The small business owners are staying optimistic with the announcement of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s Re-Opening Task Force.

They’re hoping for guidance on how and when they can get back to work.

“I would like to open responsibly, slowly for our clients,” said Beauregard.

Nancy Kyle of the NH Retail Association is on the task force, which held its first meeting Wednesday. She said reopening is going to take a balanced approach.

“I have retailers telling me let’s open right away I’ve got to get back to business. I have other retailers saying let’s play it safe,” Kyle said.

Governor Sununu said reopening will be a phased approach with input from health officials.

“Making sure we’re not going to create a situation that allows a second or third surge,” said Governor Sununu.

New Hampshire State Representative Tim Lang also sits on the reopening task force. He says concerns about coronavirus hot spots like Massachusetts will be considered.

“I don’t think there is anything we can do to stop Massachusetts people from coming, but we do have to take it into account,” said NH State Tim Lang.