BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus has forced Fenway Park to start canceling some of its summer concerts – but Donnie Wahlberg is hoping the show will go on for his group. He’s scheduled to take the stage with the New Kids On The Block at the iconic ballpark on Sept. 19 for their only concert of 2020.
“I am so determined to make that Fenway Park show happen,” the Dorchester native said in an interview with WBZ-TV. “We sort of set that as a target for when we can hopefully really be back in a large group of people. . . late September seems reasonable.”
That weekend is expected to be a big one for local music if coronavirus restrictions are relaxed by then. Boston R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe is the special guest for the NKOTB show. And the night before, Aerosmith is supposed to take the stage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their formation in Boston.
James Taylor has had to postpone his June show at Fenway and Dead & Company has canceled both of their shows there that were scheduled for August.
Wahlberg said “some people think we’re crazy” for wanting to stick with the September date, but he’s eager to put on a show for his hometown.
“If you see me there, you do not need permission, please hug me,” he said. “I miss everybody, I miss my city.”