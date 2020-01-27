



BOSTON (CBS) – A big weekend for Boston music is coming to Fenway Park in September. Aerosmith and New Kids On The Block will play the ballpark on back-to-back nights.

Aerosmith takes the stage on Friday, September 18 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Tickets for that show go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

The Boston-based band performed at the Grammys Sunday night without drummer Joey Kramer, who unsuccessfully sued his fellow band members in a bid to rejoin the group before the show.

New Kids On The Block will play Saturday with special guests Bell Biv DeVoe, the R&B group from Boston. Those tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor! We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen,” said New Kids on the Block member and Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg in a statement.

Other upcoming summer concerts at Fenway include James Taylor, Maroon 5, Def Leppard and Motley Crue, Green Day and Billy Joel.