BOSTON (CBS) – Dead and Company announced Tuesday it is canceling its summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band had two shows scheduled for Fenway Park.
The band said all tickets will be refunded.
In its announcement, Dead and Company said “the well-being and safety of the Deadhead community, venue workers, and our touring family is of the utmost importance to us.”
“We are thankful for your love, your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited,” the band wrote. “In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive.”