



BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker delivered an emotional message to the residents of Massachusetts on Friday, asking everyone to maintain social distancing at an especially important time for people of faith. He said this will be the first Easter he hasn’t spent with his parents in at least 50 years.

“It’s cruel that at a time when we need hugs the most, staying apart is the most important thing that we can do for one another,” he said. “This week is about beating cruelty with love.”

The coronavirus has kept people away from places of worship during a week that Baker acknowledged is the “Super Bowl” for many churches.

“Now is not the time to give up or give in,” Baker said. “Please stay home.”

Staying home is the best way that we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Residents should stay home and avoid going outside except for essential activities, like going to the grocery store or pharmacy. 🏡MORE: https://t.co/n0UazOswvI pic.twitter.com/qjgnkbWa87 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 10, 2020

The Boston Archdiocese has been broadcasting services online and is having all churches in eastern Massachusetts toll their bells at noon on Easter Sunday.

Baker said the Holy Week is a good time to think of those who are most affected by coronavirus and those on the front lines.

“If you’re looking for something to pray for this weekend, you should be praying for the families and the neighbors the friends who are going to be working their way through this surge for the next several weeks,” he said. “Whether they are health care workers or patients or hospital leaders or just folks in the community who are volunteering to help.”