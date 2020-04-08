BOSTON (CBS) – While families in the Boston area and across the nation won’t be able to celebrate Easter in church this year, there will be a special moment reaching into communities across the region. Bells will toll in unison at many area churches.
The Boston Archdiocese has asked Catholic parishes in eastern Massachusetts to ring their bells at noon on Sunday.
“Christians are experiencing this Holy Week of worship as never before – in the solitude of our homes and for first responders, in their places of work,” Cardinal Sean O’Malley said. “The bells remind us that we are a community of people who need to take care of each other in the power and strength of spiritual connection.”
The Cardinal asked churches that are able to stream the bells on social media and use the hashtag #AnEasterPeople.
Several other individual churches of different religious denominations have announced similar plans.
Many local parishes are also streaming Holy Week masses on their own websites and social media. CatholicTV.org is also streaming daily masses live and on-demand.
The Boston Archdiocese includes approximately 1.8 million Catholics in 144 communities throughout eastern Massachusetts.