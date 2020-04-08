Julian Edelman Urges People To 'Glove Up, Mask Up' In Rather Comical VideoJulian Edelman is used to wearing gloves on the football field. Now he's asking the public to do the same if they need to go out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray Allen With Hair Is The Quarantine Surprise We Weren't Ready ForRay Allen with hair, folks. Can you believe it?

Tom Brady Started Skipping OTAs After Gisele Called Out His Commitment To Family, MarriageGisele Bundchen wrote Tom Brady a letter saying he wasn't committed to his family or marriage, which forced the quarterback to "check himself" and make some big changes in his professional life.

Tom Brady Details Friendship With Donald Trump, Complications Of PoliticsThanks to a long friendship and a bright red hat placed inside his locker, Tom Brady will always be associated as a supporter of Donald Trump, the politician. On Wednesday, Brady seemed to indicate that he wishes that was not the case.

Patriots Have Spoken With URI Receiver Aaron Parker Ahead Of NFL DraftThe Patriots held a pre-draft chat with a receiver who made a name for himself about an hour away from Gillette Stadium: URI wideout Aaron Parker.