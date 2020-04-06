Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced Catholics to make some major changes during Holy Week.
In the Archdiocese of Boston, Cardinal Sean O’Malley held Palm Sunday Mass inside an empty Cathedral of the Holy Cross, but the service was still broadcast on CatholicTV.
All Holy Week events can be seen online at CatholicTV.org.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said as a Catholic he understands how difficult it is as we approach Easter Sunday, but he said, while we need prayers right now, we do not need large gatherings anywhere.
“Absolutely under no circumstances should any house of worship be open next Sunday at all,” Walsh said Sunday.