BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said Sunday he has been cleared of coronavirus. The basketball player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Smart tweeted “Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.”
“Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together – apart!” he continued.
Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.
Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!
Much love!
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020
Multiple Celtics players were tested for coronavirus after the team played the Utah Jass on March 6 and Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus on March 11.
After Smart tested positive, he said he was feeling fine and did not have symptoms.