BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has tested positive for coronavirus, the Celtics guard announced Thursday via social media.

Smart said he is feeling fine and doesn’t have any of the symptoms that go with the virus, but urged everyone to stay home if they can.

“I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people,” Smart said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Washing your hands and help protect yourself and others by protecting yourself.”

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The team did not name Smart in a release, but said the player who tested positive will continue to stay in isolation while being monitored by the team medical staff.

“The team is awaiting further testing results and will communicate them as appropriate,” the team said. “Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation.”

The Celtics were told to self-quarantine last week after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, forcing the NBA to suspend the season. The Celtics had just hosted the Jazz at TD Garden on March 6.

The team returned to Boston last Thursday and players were tested over the weekend. They quarantined as the team awaited the results.

In addition Smart, seven other players have tested positive for coronavirus in the NBA. Gobert and Jazz teammate Donavan Mitchell both tested positive last week, Detroit’s Christian Wood tested positive over the weekend, and the Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players had also tested positive for the virus.

The NBA has suspended the 2019-20 season until further notice, with reports on Monday saying the league sees a June return as a “best-case scenario.”