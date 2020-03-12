



BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics were supposed to spend their Thursday evening with a playoff-like tussle with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Instead, they’ll be back in Boston — and likely find themselves in quarantine.

The Celtics spent their Wednesday evening in Milwaukee in self-quarantine, following the NBA’s announcement that the 2019-2020 season was being suspended after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The Celtics played Gobert and the Jazz in Boston last Friday, and along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks (all teams that recently played the Jazz) were ordered to self-quarantine by the league, according to ESPN. The good news for the Celtics is that they’ll be flying back to Boston on Thursday morning, according to Cedric Maxwell, who handles the team’s color commentary duties on the radio.

Maxwell, in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning, said the team will leave for Boston around 11 a.m. Milwaukee time. So if team players, coaches and officials do need to quarantine themselves, at least they’ll be able to do so at home.

The Celtics released the following statement Thursday morning regarding the league’s decision to suspend the season:

The NBA has announced the decision to suspend game play. We are in the process of gathering information and determining next steps. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information to share. Thank you.

There has been no word on when basketball could resume — if at all. But teams have reportedly been told to look at arena availability into July, according to ESPN.