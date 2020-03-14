BOSTON (CBS) — The three casinos in Massachusetts will temporarily close amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Gaming Commission announced Saturday that operations at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino will stop Sunday at 6 a.m.
The decision will be re-evaluated in two weeks, said the commission.
“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made in collaboration and cooperation with our licensees to safeguard the health and well-being of casino guests, employees, and regulators. As we all continue to navigate this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation, our agency and our licensees will remain in close consultation with public health authorities and government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming operation. As we develop the appropriate course of action, we will keep you informed of next steps,” said a statement.
This comes one day after Encore announced they would close their nightclubs, buffets, and theaters.