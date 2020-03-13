EVERETT (CBS) — Encore Boston Harbor is taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Wynn Resorts announced Thursday they will “temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings.”
That includes the buffets, nightclubs, and theaters in the Everett casino, as well as in Las Vegas.
“We are going to continue to pay our full-time employees that work in these spaces. We will monitor the situation to determine any additional action that may be required,” said a statement from Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.
“In our gaming areas and dining establishments, we will create appropriate distancing between guests at gaming devices and dining tables, while still delivering the service levels our guests expect and deserve.”
Earlier this week, the casino announced they would ask to discretely take the temperatures of people coming through its doors who appear to be sick.