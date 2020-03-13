BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he anticipated keeping schools open next week, as a growing number of schools are shutting doors to curb coronavirus concerns.
“There will be school Monday, and there will be school next week,” Walsh said Friday while announcing the Boston Marathon will be postponed.
The mayor said on Sunday he would be “laying out a plan for if we have to close the schools and also how we are going to be dealing with our schools moving forward, next week and beyond.”
At this time, Gov. Charlie Baker said health officials are not recommending schools close statewide. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued guidelines Friday for how schools should deal with the disease going forward.
Among the guidelines, the department said that regardless of whether the school has had a student or staff member test positive for the coronavirus, schools must expand cleaning activities.