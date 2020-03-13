CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:Multiple Schools Announce Long-Term Closures
WELLESLEY (CBS) — Several Massachusetts towns announced public schools are closing for over a week due to coronavirus concerns. There have been 108 positive tests of coronavirus in Massachusetts.

 

    • Melrose – Closed March 16 through March 27
    • Everett – Closed for 30 school days through April 27
    • Concord – Closed until at least March 23
    • Westwood – Closed until at least March 23
    • Acton-Boxborough – Closed until at least March 23
    • Norwood – Closed until at least March 23
    • Holliston – Closed until at least March 23
    • Waltham – Closed through March 30
    • Wellesley – Closed through at least March 27
    • Arlington – Closed through at least March 27
    • Bedford – Closed through at least March 27
    • Belmont – Closed through at least March 27
    • Burlington – Closed through at least March 27
    • Lexington – Closed through at least March 27
    • Brookline – Closed through at least March 27
    • Needham – Closed through at least March 27
    • Winchester – Closed through at least March 27
    • Medford – Closed through at least March 27
    • Watertown – Closed through at least March 27
    • Somerville – Closed two weeks effective March 16

Multiple other school systems announced short-term closures for cleaning. You can find that School Closing list here.

