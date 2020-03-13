Comments
WELLESLEY (CBS) — Several Massachusetts towns announced public schools are closing for over a week due to coronavirus concerns. There have been 108 positive tests of coronavirus in Massachusetts.
-
- Melrose – Closed March 16 through March 27
- Everett – Closed for 30 school days through April 27
- Concord – Closed until at least March 23
- Westwood – Closed until at least March 23
- Acton-Boxborough – Closed until at least March 23
- Norwood – Closed until at least March 23
- Holliston – Closed until at least March 23
- Waltham – Closed through March 30
- Wellesley – Closed through at least March 27
- Arlington – Closed through at least March 27
- Bedford – Closed through at least March 27
- Belmont – Closed through at least March 27
- Burlington – Closed through at least March 27
- Lexington – Closed through at least March 27
- Brookline – Closed through at least March 27
- Needham – Closed through at least March 27
- Winchester – Closed through at least March 27
- Medford – Closed through at least March 27
- Watertown – Closed through at least March 27
- Somerville – Closed two weeks effective March 16
Multiple other school systems announced short-term closures for cleaning. You can find that School Closing list here.