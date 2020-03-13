The Masters Postponed Due To CoronavirusThere will be no green jacket given out at Augusta National Golf Club this April. The Masters has been postponed until a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Boston Marathon Officially Postponed To Fall Due To Coronavirus CrisisThe Boston Marathon has been officially postponed until September 14.

Jamie Collins Has Found A New Agent Ahead Of NFL Free AgencyJust eight days before the start of NFL free agency, Jamie Collins found himself looking for a new agent. It did not take long for the soon-to-be-free-agent to fill the vacancy.

Report: NFL Has No Plans To Move Back Start Of New League YearAs leagues around the world are canceling seasons and tournaments amid the coronavirus outbreak, it looks like the NFL will continue on with business as usual.

NBA Commissioner Says Coronavirus Hiatus Will Last 'At Least 30 Days'NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.