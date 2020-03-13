



BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon has been postponed to the fall because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The race will be on Sept. 14, 2020, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday at a press conference Friday along with Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Athletic Association Chief Executive Officer Thomas Grilk, and John Hancock CEO Marianne Harrison.

“Our plan is to make the weekend of Sept. 14 a cornerstone in a campaign to help businesses, local businesses recover from this entire episode. One thing that I want to be clear about: I want to discourage anyone from trying to run the course on April 20. I know that runners had their training plan set for that date but the roads will not be closed for crowds, first responders will not have the ability to be working on those routes because they are going to be tied up with what’s happening right now the coronavirus and then also doing their regular order of business. You have a chance to run a historic one-in-a-lifetime race in September and I hope that all the runners and people will embrace it,” said Walsh.

“Obviously postponing the marathon is an incredibly difficult thing to do,” Baker said. “It’s one of the most iconic and patriotic events for our commonwealth and it will not be the same if it doesn’t happen right around the time as we all recall that the American Revolution began many years ago.”

The Latest: Coronavirus Updates

Officials from the eight cities and towns on the route – Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline, and Boston – met Wednesday at Boston City Hall to talk about a change of date for the race, a day after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The race has never been canceled or rescheduled in its 124-year history. The marathon brings in more than $200 million to Boston’s economy each year, according to Walsh, and raises $36 million for charities.

Harrison said, “To our nonprofit partners, and especially the hospitals, please know we are thinking of you, our community relies on you and we continue to stand by you. To our non-profit runners, the marathon date is changing, but your ability to make an impact isn’t. Please keep raising funds.”

Earlier this month, Rome canceled its marathon and Paris moved its race to October because of coronavirus concerns.

“The metaphor here writes itself,” Baker added. “We’re on the first leg of a marathon of our own as we battle this very serious disease.”

About 30,000 people run the Boston Marathon each year with about a million spectators along the 26.2-mile course.