



BOSTON (CBS) — Several gaming companies have cited coronavirus concerns for pulling out of PAX East, a large gaming convention in Boston this weekend. But organizers say the show must go on, with some increased precautions to ensure everyone stays healthy.

“I’m taking the risk because I want to go have fun and be a nerd!” said Haley Thompson of Concord, New Hampshire.

Tokyo-based Sony is one exhibitor that will be noticeably missing.

“I’m not mad at them for playing it safe. It’s better safe than sorry,” Thompson said.

“They’re in the middle of it. I get it, it was unfortunate,” said Ryan Hartman of Penny Arcade. “But we’re confident this will be a good show.”

Gamers are confident too, and still excited. Many waited patiently for the convention floor to open Thursday morning. Organizers say they’re expecting more than 100,000 people over the course of the four-day conference.

“We’ve been working hand and hand with the building and with the City itself,” Hartman said. “More hand sanitizers, limiting the way people interact and also there are going to be roving cleaning crews.”

Some people wore medical face masks, while others brought hand sanitizer. But many say they are not too worried.

“Honestly I’m more scared about the regular flu,” one attendee said.

Health officials say that right now 231 people across Massachusetts are being monitored under self quarantine at home for possible symptoms. But overall, they say the threat of a coronavirus outbreak in Boston is low.