BOSTON (CBS) – Fears over the coronavirus outbreak caused a shakeup at PAX East, a large gaming convention in Boston. Sony, which produces Playstation, announced on Wednesday that it will not participate due to “health and safety” concerns.
PAX East is scheduled for February 27-March 1 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The event, which is one of the nation’s largest gatherings focused on video games and board games, usually attracts about 50,000 people.
In a Wednesday statement, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it would not be participating.
Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.
Event organizers said they are disappointed Sony will not be in attendance. Organizers added that there will be extra precautions for attendees.
Kyle Marsden-Kish, PAX Event Director, said there will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation across the show.
“While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors,” Marsden-Kish said.
Sony had been scheduled to debut several highly anticipated games at the convention.