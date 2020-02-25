BOSTON (CBS) – As the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention asks Americans to prepare for the spread of the coronavirus, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shared an update Tuesday about the threat to those in the Bay State.
“The risk to residents in Massachusetts remains low,” the department said.
We are updaing our website daily with information and recommendations on #COVID-19. See the latest guidance for school health personnel which includes the key message that risk to Mass. residents remains low: https://t.co/wsiPfHYx3q pic.twitter.com/NaBDvADHit
— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) February 25, 2020
So far there has been one confirmed case of the coronavirus in the state – a man in his 20s who attends UMass Boston.
“While person-to-person spread among close contacts has been detected with this virus, at this time this virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States,” the department said.
Related: Coronavirus In China Hurting Local Businesses In Massachusetts
More than 80,000 people worldwide have contracted coronavirus, and the death toll is near 3,000, according to CBS News. There have been 14 confirmed cases so far in the United States.
The Department of Public Health said it is not recommending that Massachusetts residents wear masks in public at this time. But residents should stay home if they are sick, cover any coughs and sneezes and wash their hands thoroughly to protect against illness.
Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.