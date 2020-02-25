



BOSTON (CBS) – Preliminary investigation into an incident outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital earlier this month shows that a valet employee was shot by police as officers confronted a suspect who had threatened security with a replica gun.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference. Rollins said the event was “traumatic for many” and responding officers were on alert during a “tense and escalating potential active shooter situation.”

On February 7, Boston Police received a 911 call for a person with a weapon on Fenwood Road. Officers encountered 41-year-old Juston Root with what appeared to be a gun, and police discharged their weapons.

Rollins said Root first threatened one security guard. About a minute later, he again pulled the weapon and chased two other security guards.

When Boston Police officers arrived, Rollins said they encountered a “hectic scene.” She said an officer identified only as “Officer 1” saw a gun in Root’s waistband.

Root allegedly removed the weapon, pointed it and began to pull the trigger. That’s when Rollins said Officer 1 fired several shots and a second officer who witnessed the encounter discharged his weapon.

During the exchange, a 49-year-old valet employee was shot in the head. He was wounded in the eye, suffering a detached retina. The valet employee was discharged from the hospital on February 19.

A short time after the initial exchange, Root was shot and killed by police in Chestnut Hill following a pursuit.

Investigators determined it was police who shot the Brigham and Women’s valet worker when they learned Root’s weapon was not a functioning gun.

During the Tuesday press conference, Rollins play a clip of the exchange police had with Root.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the chaotic scene unfolded quickly.

“Things happen within a matter of seconds,” said Gross. “I can honestly tell you it is not the intent of any police officer when they start their tour of duty to go out and be involved in officer-involved shootings that may involve a fatality. We’re human too. Quite frankly, you can see that officer was definitely in fear of his life.”

Root had a history of mental health and substance abuse issues and was charged with assaulting police officers in 2013.

Rollins did not comment on the fatal officer-involved shooting in Chestnut Hill because it took place in Norfolk County. Final determinations about the Boston shooting may not be made for months, Rollins said.

Brigham Health president Betsy Nabel issued a statement following the press conference.

“On behalf of our Brigham family, I want to thank the many members of law enforcement who responded to our campus on Feb. 7. We are immensely grateful for their commitment to protect and serve our community,” said Nabel.