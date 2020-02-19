Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A valet employee shot in the head during an incident outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital earlier this month has been discharged from the hospital.
Boston Police responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun on Fenwood Road the morning of February 7. Police discharged their weapons when 41-year-old Juston Root displayed what appeared to be a gun.
A 49-year-old valet employee was shot in the head at some point during the exchange.
Root was later shot and killed by police in Chestnut Hill following a pursuit.
On Wednesday, the hospital confirmed that the valet employee, who has not been identified, has since been discharged.