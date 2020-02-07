



BOSTON (CBS) — A suspect was shot by police after a shooting near Brigham and Women’s Hospital lead to a pursuit, sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team. The suspect was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in unknown condition.

Boston Police responded to 60 Fenwood Road around 9:20 a.m. Friday. A man was shot in the head, sources said.

Just before 10 a.m., the hospital said the “active shooter situation is all clear.”

Around the same time, Brookline Police said Route 9 was shut down from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Hammond Street.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted about the road closures and said there was an “active law enforcement incident” near Route 9 and Hammond Street on the Brookline, Newton line.

🚨Law Enforcement Incident🚨 There is a active law enforcement incident ongoing at #Brookline #Newton line at Hammond St & Route 9. There is no current threat to the public. There are road closures. Please avoid area. More info will come as it’s available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2020

They also said there was no threat to the public but to avoid the area.

A second suspect was injured in a crash following the pursuit. Sources also said that no police officers or troopers were injured.

No other information is available at this time.