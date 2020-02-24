PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Plymouth firefighters repaired the town’s 9/11 memorial Monday after it was damaged over the weekend.
“Over 25 Plymouth Fire Local 1768 members were on scene to repair our 9/11 memorial that was desecrated by vandals,” the Plymouth Fire Local 1768 tweeted.
On Sunday, a police officer statue that is a part of the memorial was knocked over and broken. According to former Plymouth Selectman Dick Quintal, “it’s definitely not an accident because they’re bolted into the concrete underneath, so somebody had to put some pressure to do that.”
“They can knock us down, but we will always get back up even stronger. We are firefighters. We never forget,” the PFD local 1768 tweeted.
One week ago, the Plymouth rock and other town landmarks were also vandalized. Red spray paint covered the rock, a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, and the National Monument To The Forefathers. They have seen been cleaned.