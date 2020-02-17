PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Vandals hit Plymouth Rock and other landmarks in town overnight. The vandalism comes as Plymouth prepares to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims arriving on the Mayflower.
Crews had the famous rock cleaned up late Monday morning. Photos shared on social media showed red spray paint covering the rock and the “1620” inscription.
Vandals also targeted a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument To The Forefathers.
Plymouth town manager Melissa Arrighi tweeted “We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town.” She added that police are investigating.
We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor
— Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020
The opening ceremony for the Plymouth 400 celebration is scheduled for late April.