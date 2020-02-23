



PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A 9/11 Memorial in Plymouth was found damaged Sunday, about a week after vandals hit Plymouth Rock and other town landmarks.

Former Plymouth Selectman Dick Quintal spent his own money to build the memorial. He told WBZ-TV he was devastated when he saw that police statue toppled over. Now, he just wants to see it fixed.

“It’s not an accident. It’s definitely not an accident because they’re bolted into the concrete underneath, so somebody had to put some pressure to do that,” said Quintal.

“Just shook my head and we’ll have to get it repaired or replaced. Could be a little bit of an effort,” said Quintal.

He is turning anger into action with the help of Plymouth firefighters, many who were inspired to serve after the September 11 attacks.

“Rest assured, we’re going to get this fixed tomorrow,” said Plymouth Fire Local 1768 President Brian Baragwanath.

“It’s definitely a problem since it’s happened twice in the last week,” he added.

Last Monday, crews scrubbed Plymouth rock, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, and the National Monument To The Forefathers clean after they were vandalized with red spray paint.

It’s unclear whether the vandalism is a targeted act of hate.

Quintal said, “Places people go to remember people’s loved ones shouldn’t be vandalized. I mean, that’s – I don’t know how much lower it gets than that.”

Plymouth firefighters plan to put a fresh coat of paint on the firefighter’s statue and to see what they can do about the broken memorial Monday morning.