LAWRENCE (CBS) – The man charged with killing a Lawrence Department of Public Works employee on the job last month will be in court Monday.
Ariel Toribio, 20, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the death of 52-year-old Marcos Ruiz of Methuen.
Ruiz was shot and killed January 15 as he filled potholes for the city at the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets. Investigators said he was not the intended target.
Ruiz was the father of two children. DPW workers lined the streets for his funeral late last month.
Toribio will be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.