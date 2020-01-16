



LAWRENCE (CBS) – The longtime Department of Public Works employee who was shot and killed Wednesday while performing roadwork has been identified as 52-year-old Marcos Ruiz-Rodriguez of Methuen. Investigators do not believe Ruiz-Rodriguez was the intended target.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said Thursday that no arrests have been made in the incident.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Andover Street. Ruiz-Rodriguez was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital but did not survive.

Robert Ansaldi, a resident of the area, said the Ruiz-Rodriguez was doing his job and “minding his own business.”

“Investigators do not believe that he was the intended target of the shooting at this time,” Blodgett said. “The matter remains under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Lawrence Police.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera issued a statement, calling Ruiz-Rodriguez a “great employee.”

Yesterday the city of Lawrence lost a great employee Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, who had been employed by the City for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will be reaching out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to support them through this tough time. I met with DPW workers this morning at the DPW yard to let them know we are all in support of them. These are some of the hardest working city employees who often times do some thankless work- pushing snow, picking up trash, picking up needles. To see a fellow employee die in this manner is unsettling to say the least. We want to put our arms around them, make sure they are safe, supported and loved and so they know they are not alone. The investigation by the Lawrence Police Department State Police and District Attorney’s office is ongoing and as we get more information and are allowed to share we will update the public. This is currently in the hands of Law Enforcement questions about the case should be directed to the district attorney’s office.

Ruiz-Rodriguez was the father of a son and a daughter.