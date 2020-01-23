Comments
METHUEN (CBS) — Department of Public Works (DPW) employees showed support Thursday for a DPW worker killed on the job. Hundreds of DPW vehicles lined up on Pleasant Street in Methuen to honor Marcos Ruiz.
Ruiz, who was 52 at the time of his death, was shot and killed while filling potholes last week in Lawrence. Police do not believe Ruiz was the intended target of the shooting.
According to the tribute to him at the funeral home, Ruiz attended Lawrence High School and was employed as a high motor Equipment operator at the Department of Public Works in Lawrence for close to 20 years.
No arrests have been made in connection with his death.