BOSTON (CBS) — A man died after he was shot in Dorchester Thursday night. This is the third fatal shooting in Dorchester in the last two weeks.
It is also the eighth homicide in Boston this year.
Police responded to Woodrow Avenue around 11:15 p.m. and found a man, later identified 42-year-old Marcos Blanco of Dorchester, with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Felix Negron, who lives nearby, said, “This is a very quiet neighborhood. You don’t see people hanging out on the street or [anything]. I don’t think they are from here.”
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS to remain anonymous. You can also text ‘TIP’ to 27463.
On Feb. 15, a teenager was shot and killed around noon on Cameron Street. A 17-year-old faces a manslaughter charge and a 15-year-old faces a gun charge in connection with the teen’s death. A 62-year-old man died after a shooting on Columbia Road on Feb. 7.
I think the teenager was shot on the 19th?
We really need more neighbor police presence. Local beat officers who know the community. Boston Police do a great job we just need more. Bring back the Boston Police Mounted Unit .