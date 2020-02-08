Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — One man is dead after a shooting in Boston Friday night. Police responded to Columbia Road and Hancock Street around 6:30 p.m.
A man with gunshot wounds was found and rushed to the hospital where he later died. The man was later identified as Andrew Farley, 62, of Dorchester.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4470, call the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).