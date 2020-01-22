WORCESTER (CBS) – On the day funeral services were held for a Holy Cross student killed in a Florida crash involving the rowing team van, the college announced that two more students have been released from the hospital.
Grace Rett was killed in a crash last week in Vero Beach. Eleven people were hurt in the crash, including the coach and several of Rett’s teammates.
A funeral was held Wednesday for Rett, an Uxbridge resident.
A Holy Cross spokesman said freshman Maggie O’Leary, a Connecticut resident, was released from the hospital in Florida on Monday. Freshman Bianca McIver from New York was discharged on Tuesday.
That leaves one rowing team member hospitalized in Florida, along with the coach. Marion resident Hannah Strom was flown to Mass General Hospital on Monday.
“Please keep the Rett family, along with all of those affected by this tragic event, in your prayers,” the Holy Cross spokesman said.