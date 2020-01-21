



BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman reportedly underwent a procedure on his shoulder last week, and isn’t expected to need a lengthy rehab period to get back to full strength. The receiver is expected to be ready in time for the Patriots offseason workouts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The shoulder procedure is one of the two that Edelman will require this offseason. In the days after the Patriots season came to an end with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round, it was revealed that Edelman battled through shoulder and knee injuries that would require him to go under the knife this offseason, according to the Boston Herald. In addition to those two ailments, the 33-year-old also played through a rib injury that he suffered in Week 3.

While those injuries clearly slowed him down on the field, it didn’t stop Edelman from having a career-year for the Patriots. He played in all 16 regular season games, catching 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 receiving yards. Edelman also had eight carries out of the backfield for 27 yards, and completed both of his passing attempts during the season, including a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass in New England’s Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Edelman was also the only Patriots player to score a touchdown in the team’s 14-13 Wild Card loss to the Titans, taking a jet sweep into the end zone in the second quarter.

It has been an interesting offseason so far for Edelman, after he got into some trouble with the law while hanging out with Danny Amendola and Paul Pierce in Beverley Hills. But at least he’s got one of his two surgeries out of the way.