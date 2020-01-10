



BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman played through a number of bumps and bruises throughout the 2019 season, so it should come as no surprise that he’ll be going under the knife this offseason. The Patriots receiver actually needs two surgeries, according to the Boston Herald.

Edelman will need to have his left shoulder surgically repaired, the result of a separated AC joint he played through. He’ll also have to undergo a procedure on his left knee, which requires a scope to identify and remove a loose body, according to the Herald’s Karen Guregian.

The 33-year-old also played through a rib injury during the 2019 campaign. Though these injuries clearly slowed him down, especially late in the season, it didn’t stop Edelman from having a career-year for the Patriots. He played in all 16 regular season games, racking up a career-high 1,117 receiving yards. He caught 100 passes for just the second time in his career, and was one off of his career-high in touchdown receptions with six.

Edelman also had eight carries out of the backfield for 27 yards, and completed both of his passing attempts during the season, including a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass in New England’s Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was also the only Patriots player to score a touchdown in the team’s 14-13 Wild Card loss to the Titans last week, taking a jet sweep into the end zone in the second quarter.

On Friday, Edelman was named New England’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, given every year to a player “who best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.”