BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills. Edelman allegedly jumped on the hood of a Mercedes and damaged it, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed.
The incident was first reported by TMZ. According to their report, Edelman had been drinking before he jumped on the random car.
He was cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released.
It is possible Edelman settles the case with the car owner, TMZ said.
The 33-year-old is set to undergo two surgeries during this year’s offseason.