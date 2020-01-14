



BOSTON (CBS) — Over the past six months or so, Tom Brady has begun the process of detaching himself from various New England-based ties. With the Patriots getting ousted early from the NFL postseason, that effort has apparently continued.

WEEI’s Greg Hill reported Tuesday that Brady, wife Gisele Bundchen and their children have moved out of their Brookline home and moved into their new digs in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Hill also said that the Gillette Stadium suite where Gisele and other family members watch games has been cleaned out. While that would seem like an annual event once the season ends, Hill added some context.

“How would you feel if you were to be informed that the Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where Mrs. Brady has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out?” he said. “It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that is has been cleaned out in a way that perhaps it has never been cleaned out before. Speculation.”

Brady, 42, will become a free agent in March if he and the Patriots don’t come to an agreement on a new deal before then. He spoke over the weekend with Jim Gray about his uncertain future.

“I love playing football. I love playing for this organization,” Brady said of the Patriots. “I really don’t know what it looks like moving forward, and I’m just taking it day to day.”

Last week, Bundchen posted a caption on Instagram that certainly captured the attention of football fans in New England, saying, “We are going through intense times in our personal lives and in the world.”