



BOSTON (CBS) — We’re still over two months away from Tom Brady officially becoming a free agent for the first time in his career. There will be lots of speculation between now and then, but Brady himself said people shouldn’t expect any answers anytime soon.

For Brady, he hasn’t even started thinking about next season.

“The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up. It’s really not my concern at this point,” Brady told Jim Gray on Saturday night during an interview on Westwood One Radio. “It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

Brady reiterated that he loves to play for the Patriots, but he wasn’t ready to make any commitments for 2020.

“I love playing football. I love playing for this organization. I really don’t know what it looks like moving forward, and I’m just taking it day to day,” said Brady. “We are a week removed from the end of our season. There is a lot of time to figure these things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point, and I’m sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.”

The Patriots will have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady until March 16, when the “legal tampering” period begins and other teams can try to convince Brady to make a change. The 42-year-old quarterback will officially become a free agent on March 18.

There will be plenty of speculation leading up to that point, but Brady said not to expect much in the way of actual news.

“I can only say how I feel, and that’s what’s the truth to me and what’s authentic to me. And I have no decision that I have made, and there won’t be for some considerable time,” said Brady. “I know there is speculation; there always is. That’s just part of being in professional sports; that’s part of being a professional athlete. When people aren’t talking about this season, they want to talk about next season, and the reality is that next season is quite a ways away.

“I have some other things that are happening at this time. Like I said, spending some time with my family, my loved ones and giving them the time they need, Brady continued. “And then as people begin to plan for next season, like I said, these things will take care of themselves.”

Get ready for a long offseason, Patriots fans.