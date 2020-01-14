Some Serious -- And Some Not-So-Serious -- Replacements For Alex CoraThere's a really good chance that the Red Sox will need a new manager for 2020 -- and potentially beyond.

Tom Brady Roasts Julian Edelman With Instagram Zinger About RehydrationWhat a pal. Tom Brady just wants to help.

Tuukka Rask Says He's Skipping All-Star Game For 'Selfish' ReasonsJust weeks away from his 33rd birthday, having played a whole lot of hockey in recent years (including a run through mid-June last season), Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is looking forward to getting some rest.

An Old Tweet By Alex Cora About Stealing Signs Isn't A Good Look For Red Sox ManagerAlex Cora tweeted about stealing signs in 2016, which is not a good look for the Red Sox skipper.

Report: Tom Brady Has Moved Into Connecticut Home With Family, Gillette Stadium Suite Has Been 'Cleaned Out'Over the past six months or so, Tom Brady has begun the process of detaching himself from various New England-based ties. With the Patriots getting ousted early from the NFL postseason, that effort has apparently continued.