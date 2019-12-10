BOSTON (CBS) – Bampumim Teixeira, the man charged with killing two doctors inside their South Boston penthouse, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos were stabbed to death inside their South Boston penthouse May 5, 2017.
Teixeira was not present as the verdict was read. He brought into the courtroom and then removed by several officers after yelling “do you want to know his last words.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Teixeira was removed from the courtroom after threatening a prosecutor during a vulgar outburst, saying: “You better hope I never get out of jail.”
Family and friends of the victims held back tears Monday as defense attorney Steven Sack repeatedly claimed in closing arguments that Teixeira killed Field in self-defense and that his client was having an affair with Bolanos.
Jurors began deliberating on Monday for several hours before breaking for the day. Roughly 30 witnesses and 300 exhibits were presented in the trial.
Teixeira was also found guilty of home invasion, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of armed robbery. He will be sentenced Friday at 9 a.m.
