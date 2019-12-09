Report: Adam Vinatieri To Undergo Knee Surgery, Ending Season And Likely CareerThe Hall of Fame career of kicker Adam Vinatieri may be over.

AFC Playoff Picture: Could Patriots Lose Their First-Round Bye?Sunday was a great day for the Baltimore Ravens, but not the New England Patriots.

Chiefs Frank Clark Provides Some Bulletin Board Material For PatriotsThe Kansas City Chiefs are feeling pretty good about themselves following a 26-13 win over the Patriots in Foxboro. So much so that defensive end Frank Clark felt the need to do some talking.

You Can't Blame Tom Brady And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIf you come away from that game pointing the finger at the quarterback you need to re-evaluate how you watch the game. I mean it. Tom Brady is not the problem.

Tom Brady, Patriots' Offense Running Out Of Time 'To Figure Out What Works'Tom Brady said the Patriots' offense is still trying "to figure out what works." They better hurry, because they're running out of time.