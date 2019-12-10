BOSTON (CBS) – While jurors deliberated in the trial of murder trial of Bampumim Teixeira, charged with killing two doctors inside their South Boston penthouse, the defendant was removed by court officers after threatening a prosecutor during a vulgar outburst.
Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos were stabbed to death inside their South Boston penthouse May 5, 2017. Jurors began deliberating on Monday for several hours before breaking for the day.
Jurors were about to be called into the courtroom to start their second day of deliberations Tuesday morning.
Teixeira sat down in court and began shouting at prosecutor John Pappas.
“You better hope I never get out of jail,” Teixeira shouted, before continuing the expletive-laced outburst.
Jurors were not in the courtroom at the time of the outburst. They were brought in a short time later and resumed deliberations.
The jury is considering seven counts including first-degree murder. Roughly 30 witnesses and 300 exhibits were presented in the trial.
